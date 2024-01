Detectives are investigating a shooting in Fort Worth that killed one person and injured another on Monday night.

Officers were called to NW 16th Street, near Park Street, for a shooting.

Two victims were transported to the hospital.

One victim died, the other is still receiving medical treatment and is in serious condition.

Police say they are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.