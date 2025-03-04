Fort Worth man sentenced to 50 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child

The Brief Sharif Jasmine was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Jasmine was found guilty of the continuous sexual abuse of a child. He cut off his ankle monitor ahead of his sentencing in December 2023.



A Fort Worth man who cut off his ankle monitor on the morning of his sexual abuse of a child trial in 2023 has been sentenced.

Sharif Ahmad Jasmine, 26, was sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sharif Jasmine Sexual Abuse Case

The backstory:

Jasmine was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Court documents show that the abuse started when the child was just 10 years old and continued for three years.

The mother of the child found messages on social media that talked the abuse and solicited sexually explicit videos and pictures from the child.

An investigation by McKinney police found that in exchange for photos and videos Jasmine offered to pay for Wi-Fi service on the child's phone, which the parent did not want them to have.

In November 2023, Jasmine cut off his ankle monitor in the courthouse parking lot on the morning of his trial.

A month later, Jasmine was arrested by the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

During the sentencing, Jasmine had a history of domestic violence, including a prior felony probation in Texas, a six-month prison sentence in Missouri and additional abuse against another woman.

What they're saying:

"Jasmine has a long history of abuse against women and is all too familiar with the criminal justice system. On the very morning of his trial, he made the cowardly decision to cut off his ankle monitor in the courthouse parking lot and run. But justice caught up with him. His guilt was clear, and so was Collin County’s determination to hunt him down and bring him to trial. The women and children in his life are safer with Jasmine behind bars," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis in a statement.