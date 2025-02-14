Fort Worth serial robbery suspect accused of targeting 24 businesses across the city

The Brief Justin Lockett, 23, was arrested last Saturday on several charges of aggravated robbery. Fort Worth police say he is responsible for at least 24 robberies across the city. Aviyanna Weatherspoon, 24, was also arrested. Police say she was Lockett's accomplice in some of the robberies. This serial crime spree is believed to be the most robberies committed by a single individual in the city’s history.



Fort Worth police say they've nabbed a robbery suspect responsible for at least two dozen robberies across the city.

Police say the crimes spanned several months, primarily in South and Southwest Fort Worth.

What we know:

Fort Worth police say Justin Lockett, 23, was arrested last Saturday and is charged with committing 24 armed robberies across Fort Worth businesses.

Investigators say the crimes spanned several months.

Police say Lockett used a gun and wore a mask to threaten workers at one business after another until surveillance video and other evidence helped identify him.

In some of the robberies, police say Lockett had an accomplice.

Police also arrested Aviyanna Weatherspoon, 24, and is facing charges for the robberies she allegedly played a role in.

No one was hurt in the robberies.

Lockett does not have a prior criminal history.

What they're saying:

"I believe the first robbery he did, what he told detectives was, it was easy to see he could get away with it," said Fort Worth Police Spokesperson Tracy Carter. "I think being young, your brain, the way that functions, he said, ‘I can keep doing this.’ Eventually, it caught up with him."

What we don't know:

We know one of the targeted businesses was the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 7400 block of Oakmont Boulevard. However, police did not specify which other businesses were targeted, only saying they were mostly in the south and southwest parts of town.

It’s unclear how much money or what items Lockett is accused of stealing.

Police did not say what role Weatherspoon played in some of the robberies, only saying she was an accomplice.

Big picture view:

Police say this serial crime spree is believed to be the most robberies committed by a single individual in the city’s history.