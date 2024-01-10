Fort Worth hotel explosion cleanup underway, guests allowed to retrieve belongings

The Sandman Hotel in downtown Fort Worth will be boarded up Wednesday and crews will begin working to clean up the debris caused by a massive explosion.

Emergency crews finished their search for potential victims on Tuesday afternoon. But there’s still the cleanup process and investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause of Monday afternoon’s blast.

Source: Fort Worth Fire

Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said he believes it stemmed from a gas issue, though he was unaware of any calls to 911 about problems near the hotel before the explosion. He also said that despite some witness accounts, no one reported smelling gas before.

Atmos Energy is still working alongside first responders to see what came first – the gas leak or the blast.

The first two floors of the hotel collapsed during the incident, trapping people below.

A total of 21 people were injured. Most had minor injuries, but one woman remains in the Parkland Hospital burn unit with critical injuries.

Chief Davis said the city’s structural engineers have marked the area safe from additional collapse, allowing crews to begin clearing the debris.

"As we remove debris, we want to make sure that as we alter the debris field, we’re not creating additional opportunities for collapse and injury to our folks," he said.

The chief also said it is important for people to call 911 or the gas company if they smell gas or rotten eggs.

Hotel guests retrieve their belongings

People staying in the hotel who rushed to vacate the building after the blast will be allowed to reclaim their belongings on Wednesday.

Firefighters retrieved personal items from the 28 rooms that had been occupied.

The Sandman Hotel will work to reunite guests with their property at the Zipper Building on 13th Street.

Guests have already been allowed to retrieve their cars, which were parked in a lot next to the building.

Some of those cars had blown out windows or were damaged by falling debris.

Changes to upcoming parade routes

With the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo parade and the Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade coming up this weekend and next week, the city may have to adjust parade routes.

City leaders are expected to meet with event organizers on Wednesday to discuss those plans.