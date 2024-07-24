Fort Worth road rage shooting injures child

article

A child who was riding in the back seat of a car was shot in what Fort Worth police believe was a road rage incident.

It happened early Wednesday morning in the 2800 block of Horne Street, which is near Interstate 30 and Camp Bowie Boulevard on the city’s west side.

Fort Worth police said the driver of one vehicle attempted to pass another on the freeway.

The other vehicle then pulled up parallel to the first vehicle and fired multiple shots into the car.

A juvenile female who was in the back passenger seat was hit in the leg.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment but is expected to be okay.

Featured article

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

They said gun violence detectives are investigating the case.