Fort Worth road rage shooting injures 1, person of interested detained

The Brief Fort Worth police say one person was shot in a road rage incident on NE 28th Street on Thursday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital with upper body injuries. A person of interest was detained but has not yet been arrested.



Fort Worth police are investigating a road rage shooting that seriously injured one person.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Thursday on NE 28th Street near Beach Street.

Police said there was a road rage incident, and the driver of one vehicle shot at the driver of another vehicle as he was turning into a business.

The victim was hit in the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital with a "red" trauma level, according to MedStar officials.

Police pulled over a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle, and a person of interest was detained.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the person of interest because that person has yet to be charged with a crime.

The victim’s condition is unknown.