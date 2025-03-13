Expand / Collapse search
Fort Worth road rage shooting injures 1, person of interested detained

Published  March 13, 2025 2:06pm CDT
Fort Worth
The Brief

    • Fort Worth police say one person was shot in a road rage incident on NE 28th Street on Thursday morning.
    • The victim was taken to the hospital with upper body injuries.
    • A person of interest was detained but has not yet been arrested.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a road rage shooting that seriously injured one person.

Fort Worth Road Rage Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Thursday on NE 28th Street near Beach Street.

Police said there was a road rage incident, and the driver of one vehicle shot at the driver of another vehicle as he was turning into a business.

The victim was hit in the upper body. 

He was taken to the hospital with a "red" trauma level, according to MedStar officials.

Police pulled over a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle, and a person of interest was detained.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the person of interest because that person has yet to be charged with a crime.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

The Source: The Fort Worth Police Department shared information about this story.

