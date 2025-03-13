Fort Worth road rage shooting injures 1, person of interested detained
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a road rage shooting that seriously injured one person.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Thursday on NE 28th Street near Beach Street.
Police said there was a road rage incident, and the driver of one vehicle shot at the driver of another vehicle as he was turning into a business.
The victim was hit in the upper body.
He was taken to the hospital with a "red" trauma level, according to MedStar officials.
Police pulled over a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle, and a person of interest was detained.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name of the person of interest because that person has yet to be charged with a crime.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
