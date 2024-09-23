Fort Worth police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in the southwest part of the city.

Fort Worth police received a call for an attempted suicide around 6 p.m.

Police found the man seven minutes later in the area of Selkirk Drive and Inwood Road after pinging his location.

The man was near his vehicle when officers arrived and shots were fired.

Police say two officers fired at the man.

A gun was found next to his body.

Fort Worth ambulance service MedStar tells FOX 4 the man died of a self-inflicted gun shot. Police would not confirm that, saying that it will be a part of their investigation.

The man's name has not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

Fort Worth Police say they have a crisis hotline. Anyone in need of emergency help can text 988.