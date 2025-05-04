Fort Worth Police investigate shooting that left one injured
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting that left one male victim with multiple injuries.
Shooting Investigation
The Latest:
According to police, investigators were called to the 3800 block of North Terry Street for a shooting just after 2 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his back.
The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but his condition is unknown.
Detectives are investigating the shooting and say the suspect is not in custody.
The victim's identity has not been released.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.