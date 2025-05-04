Fort Worth Police investigate shooting that left one injured

article

The Brief Fort Worth Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting. It happened in the 3800 block of North Terry Street. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his back.



Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting that left one male victim with multiple injuries.

Shooting Investigation

The Latest:

According to police, investigators were called to the 3800 block of North Terry Street for a shooting just after 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his back.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but his condition is unknown.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and say the suspect is not in custody.

The victim's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story.