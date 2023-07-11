Fort Worth Police expected to release body cam of police shooting that killed two men

Fort Worth Police are expected to release body camera video and new information after officers shot and killed two men while investigating a call about illegal fireworks activity.

Police are holding a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to address the shooting.

Chief Neil Noakes previously said a police officer and an arson investigator with the fire department spotted some kind of fight around 12:30 a.m. on July 5 in a neighborhood near Main Street and Long Avenue. That’s on the northwest side of town just north of the Stockyards.

The officer and arson investigator confronted the armed men and shot them. 21-year-old Billy Smith and 30-year-old Bronshay Minter were killed.

Police have not said whether the men shot at officers.

Two other people were also shot at the scene. At this point, it's unclear who shot the those two people.

Related article

Neighbors said dozens were in the area for an annual Fourth of July block party.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.