Fort Worth police shoot at restaurant owner, mistaking him for burglar

A Fort Worth restaurant owner was shot at by police after someone broke into his restaurant.

What we know:

Fort Worth police say they responded to a restaurant in the 1100 block of Terminal Road Wednesday around 3:50 a.m. to investigate a commercial burglar alarm. They were told there was an open door at the business.

When officers arrived at the restaurant seven minutes later, they were checking the back of the business when officers said they saw someone with a gun.

"Officers gave verbal commands for him to show them his hands, however, he did not immediately comply," Fort Worth police said in a press release. "Fearing for their safety, one officer fired his duty weapon at the man. He was not hit."

Police say the man immediately complied and was taken into custody. That’s when police learned the man was actually the owner of the restaurant and was released.

Police learned someone had broken into the restaurant and storage area in the back.

No one was hurt, and no arrests were made.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify if the business owner pointed his gun at the responding officers. They did not say what caused one of the officers to ‘fear for their safety.’

Police have not said anything about the original burglary or if they have a possible suspect.

Police did not name the restaurant.

It’s unclear if any officers are facing possible disciplinary measures.

What's next:

Fort Worth police say the internal affairs department is investigating the incident since it involved an officer discharging his weapon.