Fort Worth police seek persons of interest in string of recent armed robberies

Fort Worth police released pictures Thursday of two men they want to talk to in connection with a string of armed robberies.

Investigators say the men may have information about two gunmen who held up seven businesses during a three-hour period last week.

The robberies were spread out, with six across Fort Worth and one in Haslet.

No one was hurt, but officers said their concern is the robbers might become more violent.

On Wednesday, detectives released a picture of the suspected getaway car, a black or blue Audi A4 convertible.