Fort Worth police looking for men accused of 7 robberies in 3 hours

Fort Worth police say two men are behind seven armed robberies over a three-hour time span.

The robberies happened on Monday in central, south and northwest Fort Worth.

Police released surveillance video from one of the crimes that happened Monday at a grocery store on West Central Avenue.

Police are looking for two men in their late teens to early 20s. They were last seen driving in a dark-colored two-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Dept.