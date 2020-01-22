Fort Worth police looking for men accused of 7 robberies in 3 hours
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say two men are behind seven armed robberies over a three-hour time span.
The robberies happened on Monday in central, south and northwest Fort Worth.
Police released surveillance video from one of the crimes that happened Monday at a grocery store on West Central Avenue.
Police are looking for two men in their late teens to early 20s. They were last seen driving in a dark-colored two-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Dept.