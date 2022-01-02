Fort Worth police searching for Nissan involved in fatal hit-and-run
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth are seeking the public’s help to find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run on New Year’s Day.
The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m., as a female was crossing in the 2900 block of N. Main Street.
Fort Worth police said an unidentified four-door Nissan struck the female, and the driver left the scene.
The victim died from her injuries.
The Nissan is said to have front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-392-4885.
