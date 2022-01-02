Fort Worth police searching for Nissan involved in fatal hit-and-run

article

Police in Fort Worth are seeking the public’s help to find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run on New Year’s Day.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m., as a female was crossing in the 2900 block of N. Main Street.

Fort Worth police said an unidentified four-door Nissan struck the female, and the driver left the scene.

The victim died from her injuries.

The Nissan is said to have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-392-4885.

