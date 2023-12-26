Fort Worth police officer arrested for suspected drunken driving while off-duty

A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restricted duty after he was arrested for suspected drunken driving over the weekend.

Officer Eduardo Gasca was arrested by the Venus Police Department on Saturday, December 23, about 30 miles south of Fort Worth.

Gasca, 10-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department, was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers while his case is being investigated.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard on and off duty; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted," said the Fort Worth Police Department in a statement.