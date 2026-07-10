France's World Cup semifinal at Dallas Stadium falls on Bastille Day

The Brief The upcoming World Cup semifinal at Dallas Stadium holds extra meaning for French fans, as the match falls on Bastille Day, the country's independence day. France fan communities are planning watch parties for the semifinal to celebrate both France's current run in the World Cup and French culture in North Texas. The World Cup semifinal between France and Spain is set to kick off at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 at Dallas Stadium.



Fans of France's soccer team could have two reasons to celebrate next Tuesday: a France win in the World Cup semifinal at Dallas Stadium, and the country's independence day.

Bastille Day

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What we know:

Tuesday, July 14 is Bastille Day, otherwise known as France's independence day.

It also happens to fall on the same day that France will play Spain at Dallas Stadium in a World Cup semifinal match. A win would send France back to the World Cup final for the third tournament in a row.

Oui Dallas, an organization that brings together the French youth community in North Texas, is planning to host a watch party for the match at Hendy's on Henderson Avenue in Dallas.

The group is teaming up with Alliance Française de Dallas, a French Cultural and Learning Center, to host the watch party.

Following the match, Hendy's will hold a Bastille Day celebration.

Oak Cliff will also hold their annual Bastille Day event on Tuesday. The 16th edition of the free event will run from 6 to 10 p.m.

What they're saying:

"We have the most talented French team in a long time."

Quentin Hernandez lives in Dallas, but hails from the south of France. He attended Thursday's France win over Morocco in Boston.

"Surprisingly, there were lots of Morocco fans. We were outnumbered as French supporters," Hernandez told FOX 4's Amelia Jones.

Quentin Hernandez

Hernandez says the match and Bastille Day coinciding could be a double-edged sword for France fans.

It can be the best day of our lives, but it also can make it very sad if the success is not here at the end of the game."

Alexandre Rossignol and Angel Jimenez with Alliance Française de Dallas are excited to share French culture with North Texas.

"For the World Cup, you have a community coming together to see and to celebrate not only Bastille Day, but watch the game with us. I think it's amazing," Rossignol told Jones.

"We are happy to have such a game here in Dallas on July 14th. We are lucky," Jimenez said.

Alexander Rossignol (L) and Angel Jimenez (R)

What's next:

The World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain at Dallas Stadium will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

The winner will move on to the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19 at 2 p.m. CT.