Man dies in Frisco Lakes community pool

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The Brief An unresponsive man was discovered deceased Friday morning in a pool at the Frisco Lakes retirement community. Crime scene tape was spotted by SKY 4 at the community's Anthem Drive pool facility. The man's identity has not been released, and police have not yet stated his cause of death or if foul play is suspected.



A man was found dead on Friday morning in a pool in the Frisco Lakes retirement community.

What we know:

Frisco police said they got a call on Friday morning about an unresponsive person in one of the pools operated by Frisco Lakes.

By the time first responders arrived, he was already deceased, police said.

Frisco Lakes is a retirement community of about 3,000 homes near Main Street and Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. It has three outdoor pool areas, according to the community association’s website.

Images from SKY 4 showed investigators and crime scene tape at the pool on Anthem Drive.

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What we don't know:

Police have not yet said how the man died or whether they suspect foul play.

No details about his identity were released.