Fort worth police officer being investigated for use of force

A Fort Worth police officer is being investigated for use of force against a woman during an arrest.

Police were investigating a hit-and-run with a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning.

Carolyn Rodriguez was there recording the officers. She had no connection to the crime or the investigation.

Police say Rodriguez repeatedly approached and questioned police while livestreaming to her social media site.

One of the officers told Rodriguez to move across the street and then grabbed her arm to arrest her.

Surveillance and body camera video show Rodriguez being swung to the ground. She suffered injuries during the takedown.

After she received medical care, Rodriguez was booked for interfering with public duties, resisting arrest and evading arrest. She posted a picture of her injuries on her social media page.

The police department did not identify the arresting officer. He was reassigned while internal affairs investigates.

A police monitor who works for the city outside the police department is also investigating.