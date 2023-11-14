Fort Worth police officer charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

A Fort Worth police officer is on restricted duty following his arrest in Grand Prairie on Monday.

Officer Carlos Zelaya was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence after an incident in Grand Prairie.

Carlos Zelaya (Source: Grand Prairie Police)

Zelaya was off-duty at the time.

Fort Worth police announced that Zelaya is on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers pending criminal and Internal Affairs investigations.

Zelaya has been a member of the Fort Worth Police Department since 2013 and is assigned to the Gang Unit.

Fort Worth police did not give any further details about the incident.