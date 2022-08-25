Fort Worth police officer arrested on DWI charge while off duty

article

A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested, making him the second from the department to be taken into custody this week.

The department said officer Stephen Thompson was off duty when he was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene after getting a call about a vehicle that drove off the roadway.

Investigators found that Thompson was the driver of that vehicle.

The 18-year veteran has been placed on restricted duty while the case is under investigation.