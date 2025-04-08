Fort Worth police break ground on new Northwest Patrol Division facility

The Brief The Fort Worth Police Department broke ground on Tuesday on a new station that will be located in the northwestern part of the city. The new 32,000-square-foot facility on Angle Avenue will serve the fast-growing Stockyards and Eagle Mountain Lake areas. Construction on the building is expected to be complete by next spring.



The Fort Worth Police Department is breaking ground on its Northwest Patrol Division facility.

New Fort Worth Police Facility

What we know:

Construction began on Tuesday on the nearly 32,000-square-foot facility that will sit on Angle Avenue.

The new building will combine two existing facilities to better serve northwest Fort Worth.

That’s the fast-growing area of the city that includes the Stockyards and Eagle Mountain Lake.

What they're saying:

Fort Worth police believe that with the new station, the speed in which officers can respond and communicate will improve significantly.

"It shows the investment that we have with our community. It shows the connection we have with our community. And so, our community is going to use this as well beyond us. And so, for us...it's a great win not only for the city but the community," said Fort Worth Executive Assistant Chief Robert Alldredge.

What's next:

The nearly $26 million project was approved in a 2022 bond program.

Any additional funds come from the Crime Control and Prevention District, which helps create a budget plan for the department.

Crews hope construction will wrap up next spring.