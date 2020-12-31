Fort Worth police looking for carjacking suspect

article

Police released video of an armed man who went on a crime spree in southeast Fort Worth Tuesday.

The suspect attempted to rob a convenience store on the Mansfield Highway and then stole a car from a man and his 10-year-old daughter.

He pointed the gun at the man’s head and said he’d kill them both if they didn’t get out of the car, police said.

After stealing the car, the suspect wrecked out and then tried to carjack another woman and her 2-year-old child.

The woman refused to get out of the car without her child so the suspect kidnapped them. Police said they later escaped without harm.

Advertisement

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding the man.

He’s described as a black male with a slim build who is between 40 and 50 years old.

Anyone who recognizes him should call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4375.