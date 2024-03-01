Fort Worth police officer arrested, accused of domestic violence

A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restricted duty after he was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Fort Worth Police Officer John Smith was arrested by the Weatherford Police Department on Thursday.

John Smith (Source: Parker County Jail)

He has been charged with assault causing bodily injury - family violence, and continuous violence against the family.

Fort Worth police did not release any details about the allegations.

Smith was stripped of all police powers while criminal and administrative investigations are underway.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard on and off duty; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted," read a statement from the department.

Smith has worked for the Fort Worth Police Department for the last 9 years and was most recently assigned to the Patrol Bureau.