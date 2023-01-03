Fort Worth police investigating possible road rage shooting

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Alliance Town Center.

Early reports from witnesses indicate in could be connected to road rage.

Images from SKY 4 show police around a black car and a white car which both had front end damage.

SKY 4 also spotted a gun on the ground.

Police have not given any information about the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.