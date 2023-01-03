Fort Worth police investigating possible road rage shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Alliance Town Center.
Early reports from witnesses indicate in could be connected to road rage.
Images from SKY 4 show police around a black car and a white car which both had front end damage.
SKY 4 also spotted a gun on the ground.
Police have not given any information about the shooting at this time.
