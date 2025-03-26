Fort Worth Police investigate murder-for-hire after deadly weekend shooting

article

Fort Worth police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-for-hire that happened early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Police were called to the 2600 block of Covert Avenue in the South Hills neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. for a shooting.

Officers found a victim in an alley with gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Martin Diaz, died at the scene.

According to court documents, Luis Gomez de la Cruz is believed to have shot Diaz for $10,000 or $15,000.

The complaint states, in part, Gomez de la Cruz "did intentionally or knowingly cause the death of an individual, Martin Diaz, by shooting him with a firearm, for remuneration or the promise of remuneration."

Gomez de la Cruz was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday. He is facing a charge of capital murder while remuneration and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Information about the person who offered the money for Diaz to be killed was not available as of this report. Fort Worth police say that person has not yet been arrested.

This is a developing story and the case is still under investigation.