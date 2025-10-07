Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth police investigate fatal Camp Bowie Blvd. stabbing

Published  October 7, 2025 12:07pm CDT
The Brief

    • A man was fatally stabbed multiple times in Fort Worth late Monday night following a fight in the 8500 block of Camp Bowie.
    • The stabbing reportedly began inside a nearby business before continuing outside.
    • Police have not made any arrests, and the identity of the victim has not been released.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a Monday night homicide that happened in the 8500 block of Camp Bowie just before midnight.

Fort Worth Stabbing

What we know:

Officers were called to the area in reference to a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

The male was taken by ambulance to a hospital but did not survive.

Detectives learned the victim and another person were involved in a fight both inside and outside a nearby business. 

Investigators say the "suspect produced a stabbing instrument and stabbed the victim multiple times."

The suspect ran from the scene.

What we don't know:

Officers say no arrests have been made, and homicide detectives are investigating.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Fort WorthCrime and Public Safety