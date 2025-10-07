Fort Worth police investigate fatal Camp Bowie Blvd. stabbing
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a Monday night homicide that happened in the 8500 block of Camp Bowie just before midnight.
What we know:
Officers were called to the area in reference to a reported stabbing.
When they arrived, they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to his torso.
The male was taken by ambulance to a hospital but did not survive.
Detectives learned the victim and another person were involved in a fight both inside and outside a nearby business.
Investigators say the "suspect produced a stabbing instrument and stabbed the victim multiple times."
The suspect ran from the scene.
What we don't know:
Officers say no arrests have been made, and homicide detectives are investigating.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.