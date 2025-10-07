Fort Worth police investigate fatal Camp Bowie Blvd. stabbing

article

The Brief A man was fatally stabbed multiple times in Fort Worth late Monday night following a fight in the 8500 block of Camp Bowie. The stabbing reportedly began inside a nearby business before continuing outside. Police have not made any arrests, and the identity of the victim has not been released.



The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a Monday night homicide that happened in the 8500 block of Camp Bowie just before midnight.

Fort Worth Stabbing

What we know:

Officers were called to the area in reference to a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

The male was taken by ambulance to a hospital but did not survive.

Featured article

Detectives learned the victim and another person were involved in a fight both inside and outside a nearby business.

Investigators say the "suspect produced a stabbing instrument and stabbed the victim multiple times."

The suspect ran from the scene.

What we don't know:

Officers say no arrests have been made, and homicide detectives are investigating.

The identity of the victim has not been released.