Fort Worth police investigate deadly drive-by shooting

Homicide Detectives with the Fort Worth Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday evening in South Fort Worth.

Deadly Drive-By Shooting

What we know:

Just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Woodmont Trail, officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling near the intersection of Brookhaven Trail and Altamesa Blvd. when an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds from a different vehicle.

The gunfire hit the victim and the vehicle.

The suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Investigators did not release any information about the driver of the vehicle the victim was in.

The investigation is ongoing.