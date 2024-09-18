Fort Worth Police investigate domestic violence shooting

article

One man was found dead last night in what police believe to be a domestic violence shooting in Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police responded to a call at a home on E. 1st St. around 11:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities believe this shooting may be linked to a domestic violence call received around the same time. The man’s girlfriend was at the scene when the shooting occurred.

The girlfriend was taken into custody and is being interviewed by homicide detectives about the incident. Police have not yet confirmed whether the shooting was related to their relationship.