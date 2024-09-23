Fort Worth police looking for leads in deadly road rage shooting

Fort Worth police still don't have much information on the shooter in a road rage shooting after a crash and violent confrontation.

30-year-old Emmanuel Torres of Fort Worth and the suspect were involved in a crash along the East Loop 820 South Freeway at Highway 287 just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say when Torres got out of his vehicle to speak to the suspect in the other vehicle, that person shot him and then took off in their vehicle.

Torres was shot in the head, according to the medical examiner, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Police are working leads, trying to identify that suspect and are urging anyone who can help to come forward.

"We believe we do have witnesses. Homicide is talking to everyone who was there during the incident, but we’re asking if someone has not stepped forward and they've seen or know what happened during that time. Please reach out to us," said Officer Tracy Cater with the Forth Worth Police Department. "A car accident should not end with somebody losing their life."

Police want to remind motorists everywhere to avoid confrontation, stay calm if you're in an accident and realize nothing is worth yours or another person's life.