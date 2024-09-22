Man shot and killed after argument over crash, Fort Worth police say

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Fort Worth police are looking for a suspect in an apparent road rage shooting that left a man dead on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene of an accident on E. Loop 820 and Highway 287.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators learned the victim and a suspect were involved in the crash, when they got into a verbal fight.

Shortly after, shots were fired.

The suspect in the shooting ran from the scene before police arrived.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Detectives are investigating.