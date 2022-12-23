Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling

Fort Worth police say they have arrested two people they say were a part of a human smuggling operation.

35-year-old Carlos Plata Ibarra and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez were placed under arrest.

Gonzalo Ramirez (Left) and Carlos Plata Ibarra (Right)

Both have been charged with Smuggling of Persons.

26 Honduran refugees rescued from alleged human traffickers at Fort Worth home

Fort Worth police did not release many specifics about the case, because there is an active investigation underway.

The department says they are working closely with federal partners.