Adult, 3 children injured in crash involving pedestrians in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a crash involving pedestrians that sent an adult and three children to the hospital Sunday evening. The adult and two of the children are in critical condition.

The wreck happened just before 5:45 p.m., at the intersection of McCart Avenue and Sycamore School Road.

Investigators found that there was a collision between a car and SUV, and one of the vehicles then crashed into a group of pedestrians that included an adult and three children.

Police said the adult was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The three children were taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, and two of them are believed to be in critical condition.

The crash is continuing to be investigated.