Driver dies after being rescued from high waters in Arlington

article

The driver that Arlington firefighters rescued from high waters Friday night has died.

Firefighters said they pulled 22-year-old Saneil Antonio Singh from a flooded road near Webb Ferrell Road, near Webb Community Park on the city's far south side.

Crews spotted the victim's vehicle and were able to pull him out, but Arlington police said he later died at the hospital.

People who live in that part of south Arlington said bad weather is always a problem.

"Every time it rains, if there is a big rain, this creek floods, and a big percentage of that time, somebody goes in the creek," Dean Stephenson said. "I came out to look and I came out to fire trucks and rescue crews, and they went down in a boat and came back with a person."

No firefighters were hurt.

The city of Arlington has warning signs aimed at keeping drivers from going into flooded areas.

Advertisement

City workers also put up barricades in front of flooded road ways.