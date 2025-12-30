Fort Worth PD to increase DWI patrolling for New Year's celebrations

The Brief Fort Worth police are increasing DWI patrols and overtime staffing for New Year’s Eve. The push follows a Christmas Eve chase that ended in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver. Police urge the public to report suspected impaired drivers to help prevent deadly crashes.



Fort Worth PD says many officers will be working overtime on New Year’s Eve in an effort to patrol DWI enforcement.

Video shared with FOX 4 shows moments after an SUV smashed into two vehicles while speeding away from Fort Worth police officers on Christmas Eve.

The driver was changing lanes without using a turn signal, according to police. When officers attempted to pull the driver over, he sped off before quickly making a U-turn and leading officers on a short pursuit.

Soon after, the SUV crashed into bystander vehicles at the intersection of McCart and Westcreek Drive.

The driver, Mario Camarillo, is charged with evading in a vehicle and DWI. Video shows the 19-year-old being taken into custody.

Fort Worth PD ups enforcement

"Be responsible, because not only is your safety at risk but also everyone else on the street," said FWPD officer Daniel Segura.

Fort Worth PD says it’ll continue to step up traffic enforcement during the holidays, especially on New Year's Eve.

"And it’s not a secret. We want the public to know that we’re going to have more officers looking for any possible DWIs," Segura said.

The department wants people to feel comfortable calling police if they suspect any driver of being intoxicated.

"Call it in. Call 911. Give us your location, the description of the car," Segura said.

In this crash, there were only non-life threatening injuries, though the outcome could have been much worse, which is why police continue to spread the message.

"To always be responsible. We understand that people are going to go out, we understand that people might have a couple of drinks. But they need to understand that they need to act responsibly," Segura said.