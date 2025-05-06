Fort Worth PD clears its rape kit backlog

The Brief The Fort Worth Police Department has cleared its rape kit backlog. The department had about 900 sexual assault test kits that were past the state's 90-day deadline for testing. FWPD said it got help from other agencies, filled open positions, and added new policies to correct the problem.



The Fort Worth Police Department had been under fire for hundreds of backlogged sexual assault test kits. That backlog is now cleared.

Rape Kit Backlog

The backstory:

Last fall, it came to light that about 900 rape kits were overdue and had not been processed, some dating back months.

More than 1,200 kits over the past five years had missed the state’s 90-day processing deadline.

That angered and embarrassed the Fort Worth City Council.

What's new:

On Tuesday, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes told the council that the backlog has been cleared, just in time for his retirement after 30 years with the department.

What they're saying:

Chief Noakes said what hurt the most is the way the backlog impacted those who had been hurt by sexual assault, as well as their family members.

"Seeing as this will likely be my last presentation before you as chief of police, I am very proud to let you know as to not bury the lead we’ve completely eliminated the backlog. And we are in 100% compliance with the state’s 90-day requirement of completion of the testing, review and entry of these tests in CODIS," Chief Noakes said.

CODIS is the combined DNA index system used to create DNA databases where DNA from crime can be entered and compared to DNA of people convicted in the past of a crime.

Fort Worth council members were pleased that the backlog has been erased, and the department is now in good standing.

The chief also hopes the department can rebuild trust and confidence within the community.

Dig deeper:

Chief Noakes blamed the backlog on a lack of personnel. At that time, Fort Worth police only had two of the seven forensic scientist positions filled.

The department got help with the backlog from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Department of Public Safety State Crime Lab.

It’s also since filled some of the open positions and has a new policy in place for detectives to keep victims informed of any developments or lack of developments as cases and time move forward.