Fort Worth officer injured during chase surprised with drive-by parade

There was a special Father's Day moment Sunday for a Fort Worth officer injured in the line of duty.

The department organized a drive-by parade outside JPS Hospital, where Officer Matthew Brazeal is recovering.

Brazeal was seriously injured when a fleeing suspect struck him with a car on June 13 while he put out stop sticks.

Police decided to do the parade to mark the first time Brazeal got to see his dad since the incident.

“His fiancé, Candace, has been limited visits, and as she's been going in with the restrictions, the hospitals, dad hasn't gone in to see his son yet,” Fort Worth PD Officer Buddy Calzada said. “He did sneak in one time to see him at the very beginning, and Matt was unaware of that at the time, so today will be the first time Matt's able to visibly see his dad.”

Brazeal has undergone multiple extensive surgeries.

Police eventually captured the suspect, 38-year-old Ronnie Jackson Jr.

He's charged with attempted capital murder.

