Trial for man accused of killing Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull resumes

Testimony has resumed in the capital murder trial of a man charged in the death of a Fort Worth police officer.

Timothy Huff is accused of being a part of a string of violent crimes.

Prosecutors said Officer Garrett Hull confronted Huff and two other men about several robberies in 2018.

Hull was shot and killed.

Thursday, experts started testifying about evidence, including wallets, cash, guns, and ski masks.

The trial was on hold for a couple of days as a juror was out on bereavement.

Huff’s trial was supposed to start last week, but it was delayed. Prosecutors said he swallowed razor blades in the courtroom and had to be taken to the hospital.

If convicted, Huff could get the death penalty.