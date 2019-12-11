Fort Worth officer fired after being found guilty of aggravated perjury

article

A Fort Worth police officer who punched a man during an off-duty security job was found guilty Wednesday of aggravated perjury.

Surveillance video from November of 2016 shows Officer Jon Romer in an encounter with Henry Newson in the lobby of Harris Methodist Hospital, pulling him away from a security guard and punching him.

Romer’s defense attorney called it a distraction method to get control of an escalating confrontation.

The officer told investigators he used forced after telling Newson he was under arrest. But Newson testified he was never told he was under arrest.

"He lied about the facts and circumstances. He lied in his police report. He said that he had been told multiple times to leave. He said in his police report that he told him he was under arrest before he struck him," said Prosecutor Terri Moore.

A judge will sentence Romer for the third-degree felony. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The judged and attorneys decided to wait before starting the sentencing phase. It's not yet known when the sentencing will be handed down.

Separate charges for official oppression and filing a false report are still pending against Romer.

After the guilty verdict, the Fort Worth Police Department announced Romer has been fired.

