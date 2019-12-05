Fort Worth police testify about training, use of force at trial of accused officer

Fellow Fort Worth police officers testified about training and use of force techniques at the trial of an officer accused of excessive force.

Officer Jon Romer, Jr. is accused of wrongly choking and punching Henry Newson in the face while trying to make an arrest in a hospital lobby in 2016. The resisting arrest case against Newson was dismissed and now Romer is on trial for his use of force.

The moment in question, described as a "distraction strike," is what defense attorneys are trying to convince the jury was justified use of force.

A Fort Worth police sergeant testified the move is consistent with police training.

“Basically that strike is to get their attention off of you trying to move their arms or move their hands behind their back. It's not necessarily meant to hurt them, it may throw them off balance a little bit or stun them,” said FWPD Sgt. Scott Sikes.

Moments before the punch, Romer is seen pulling Newson away as he tells him to leave the lobby of a hospital where he was being discharged.

A police detective testifying for the prosecution took issue with that part of the confrontation.

“So if you're saying, ‘Come on, let's go’ and at the same time you're taking control of the person, you're not giving them, there's no way you've given them enough time to articulate they refused,” said FWPD Det. Sherry Kelly.

Thursday's testimony also focused on body camera equipment, with the defense witness stating the camera may not have caught everything.

DEFENSE ATTY.: “Is it possible that Officer Romer made statements specifically to Mr. Newson, you're under arrest, and that would not be picked up on that body-worn camera?”

SIKES: “With several instances we've seen of people being indistinguishable as what they say at different angles, I would say yes that's possible.”

But the prosecution maintains Newson wasn't told he was under arrest until after the punch.

PROSECUTION: “When he was told shut up, get off the phone, was he under arrest?”

SIKES: “No sir, I wouldn't say so.”

PROSECUTION: “What had he done? Nothing right?”

SIKES: “At this point he had a discussion with a guy in the lobby that drew the attention of a security officer.”

Testimony in the trial will resume on Tuesday.