Jury selection starts in trial of Fort Worth police officer

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a Fort Worth police officer accused of punching a man and lying about it.

Officer Jon Romer was working an off-duty security officer job at the time of the incident. Henry Newson was a patient who had just been discharged.

Body camera video shows him punch and then choke Newson at Harris Methodist Hospital in November 2016.

Newson was arrested for trespassing, but those charges were dropped.

Romer was indicted in March 2018 on charges of official oppression, perjury and making a false report to a peace officer.

According to the indictment, Romer falsely told investigators the use of force had been approved by the Fort Worth Police Department.

Romer was placed on restricted duty after his arrest. His punishment within the department will be determined after his trial.