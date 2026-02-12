Dallas Shooting: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Ledbetter Drive shooting

article

The Brief One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting early Thursday morning in Southeast Oak Cliff. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. near Ledbetter Drive and Bonnie View Road, with a large crime scene spanning several businesses. Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive, and the condition of the second victim remains unknown.



Dallas police have blocked off a large crime scene following an early morning shooting on Ledbetter Drive in Dallas.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ledbetter Drive and Bonnie View Road, which is in Southeast Oak Cliff.

So far, police have only said there are two victims. One person died at the scene and the second was taken to the hospital.

Images from SKY 4 showed crime scene tape that spans across the parking lots for a gas station, tire company, burger shop and barbecue pit.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released any information about a motive for the shooting. It’s also not clear how many people were involved.

There’s no word on a suspect or an arrest.

The hospitalized victim’s condition is unknown.