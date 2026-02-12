Dallas Shooting: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Ledbetter Drive shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police have blocked off a large crime scene following an early morning shooting on Ledbetter Drive in Dallas.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ledbetter Drive and Bonnie View Road, which is in Southeast Oak Cliff.
So far, police have only said there are two victims. One person died at the scene and the second was taken to the hospital.
Images from SKY 4 showed crime scene tape that spans across the parking lots for a gas station, tire company, burger shop and barbecue pit.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released any information about a motive for the shooting. It’s also not clear how many people were involved.
There’s no word on a suspect or an arrest.
The hospitalized victim’s condition is unknown.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and SKY 4 helicopter.