Both sides rests in trial of Fort Worth police officer accused of oppression

Both sides rested on Tuesday at the trial for the Fort Worth officer who punched a man during an off-duty security job.

Officer Jon Romer is on trial for official oppression and filing a false report about the incident.

A part of the case against the Fort Worth officer is that he allegedly lied to a grand jury. Testimony on Tuesday focused on that as well as one of Romer’s police department superiors testified about his use of force during the scenario in question.

Officer Romer is seen on surveillance video during the encounter with Henry Newson pulling him away from a security guard and punching him.

Romer later called it a distraction method to get control of an escalating confrontation. Prosecutors say Romer had not told Newson he was under arrest before hitting him.

Newson was discharged from the hospital and had borrowed someone's phone in the lobby while waiting for a ride.

"At this point, Officer Romer has what we call ‘low-level force.’ He just has a hold of his wrist and upper arm and trying to control him,” explained Fort Worth Police Capt. Sean Stone. “And when Mr. Newson is pulling away from him, that creates the act of resistance. Officer Romer can now move up to intermediate force, which is what he did with the closed fist strike when he struck Mr. Newson."

The captain called it a distraction technique. He said Fort Worth officers are trained on how to use it. The argument involves whether Romer had the liberty to use it when he did.

Closing arguments begin Wednesday morning If convicted, Romer could face up to 10 years in prison.