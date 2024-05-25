Fort Worth pedestrian killed by accused drunken driver

article

A Fort Worth pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by an accused drunken driver.

Police were called to the intersection of Northwest 28th Street and Prospect Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators say a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

23-year-old Alexia Lopez was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

The name of the victim will be released once family members have been notified.

The crash is under investigation.

