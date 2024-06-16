Man accidentally shot himself during fight in Deep Ellum, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Police say a man accidentally shot himself during a fight in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Police were called to Commerce Street around 1:30 a.m. for a shooting call.
Investigators learned a group of people were fighting in the popular entertainment district when one of the men involved accidentally shot himself in the arm.
The man was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.