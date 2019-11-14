Fort Worth names its new diversity and inclusion director

article

Fort Worth has named the director of its new Diversity and Inclusion Department.

The position was one of the top recommendations of a task force created after the Jacqueline Craig dispute in 2016. Craig was arrested in a confrontation with a white officer after she called police on her neighbor. Other recent incidents, including the police shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, prompted more protests and calls for police reform.

Christina Brooks says one of her roles is to bridge relations between the police and public through transparency. She is expected to start work as director of Fort Worth’s Diversity and Inclusion Department on Dec. 9.

Six candidates went through a series of interviews, panels, and events, including a public forum where residents could meet with them and ask them questions.

PREVIOUS STORY: Top 6 finalists chosen for new Fort Worth position designed to improve race relations

Brooks previously served as the diversity and inclusion officer and LGBTQ liaison in South Bend, Ind.

“I’m excited to return to my home state of Texas and join the City of Fort Worth administration at a pivotal and important time,” Brooks said in a statement. “I have a sober-eyed view of the intense and necessary work that has yet to be done, but I’m reassured that both Fort Worth’s community and administration are well positioned to work together to advance healing and change where it’s needed.”