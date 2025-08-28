Fort Worth murder suspect arrested on a bus at the border

article

The Brief A man wanted for a homicide in Fort Worth was arrested at the Texas-Mexico border. Hugo Francisco Garza Munoz, 25, was a passenger on a bus when he was identified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Garza Munoz is accused of selling the fentanyl and Alprazolam that led to the victim’s overdose death.



A 25-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a Fort Worth homicide was arrested at the Texas-Mexico border on Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations, Laredo Port of Entry officers.

What we know:

CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge inspected a commercial bus and referred Hugo Francisco Garza Munoz, a U.S. citizen, for a second inspection. Garza Munoz was a passenger on the bus.

During the inspection, CBP officers learned Garza Munoz had an outstanding felony warrant for homicide/murder-overdose involvement, issued by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Fort Worth Homicide

The backstory:

According to the arrest affidavit for Garza Munoz, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, just after 1:30 p.m., a 911 call was placed by a person saying their brother was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Emergency responders arrived at the private residence in Fort Worth and found a white male lying on the bedroom floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 26-year-old Rhett Hudson Halstead.

Investigators say Halstead died from a fentanyl and Alprazolam overdose.

Cell phone data connects Halstead and Garza Munoz, and investigators believe Garza Munoz sold the drugs to Halstead that morning.

According to court documents, Garza Munoz flew to Mexico in November 2024 and did not return. His name was flagged by DHS/ICE for detainment if he attempted to cross the border.

What they're saying:

"The successful apprehension of this individual demonstrates the diligence of our officers," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "CBP remains steadfast in our mission to identify and intercept those who attempt to evade justice, ensuring that fugitives facing serious charges are brought before the proper authorities."