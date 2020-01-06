Fort Worth mother speaks out about her fighting to keep baby on life support

article

The legal fight over a little girl with life-threatening medical problems appears to be headed to a state appeals court. Her mother and a lawyer for the family spoke out Monday about their fight.

Trinity Lewis, the mother of 11-month-old Tinslee, will talked to reporters outside Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. She gave an update on her daughter’s current condition and said she’s looking for more options for her only child.

“I have spent 11 months educating myself on Tinslee’s medical needs and being here for my daughter. My biggest priority is getting Tinslee appropriate care so I can make the best decision for my baby. This situation takes away my job as a mother and lets other people who don’t even know her decide whether her life is worth living,” she said.

Tinslee was born with a rare incurable heart-defect and is on life support.

Attorneys for Cook Children’s Medical Center have argued that her condition will not improve and that keeping her on life support is actually causing her pain.

Last week, a judge allowed the hospital to take Tinslee off life support and let her pass naturally.

However, a Texas appeals court agreed to delay that judge’s ruling after receiving a letter from Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The decision essentially gives more time for the family’s appeal to be heard.

Tinslee’s mother said she does not believe her daughter is suffering. She spends a lot of time with her in the hospital and she is often awake during that time.

Lewis said she and her daughter watched “Puppy Dog Pals” together Sunday night. Tinslee got mad when they turned it off, she laughed.

Tinslee’s family wants the hospital to perform a tracheotomy to help with her health care options.

“I know my daughter’s medical needs are complex but I am praying for someone to give her a chance. As her family, we want Tinslee transferred out of Cook’s immediately to another facility that will help her transition into palliative care with home health support,” Lewis said.