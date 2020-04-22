Fort Worth mayor’s coronavirus test comes back negative

article

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tested negative for the coronavirus.

“I was tested at the recommendation of our public health director and this evening my test results came back negative,” Mayor Price said.

She came in contact with a city worker in the Emergency Operations Center who tested positive for COVID-19.

Another person on her staff who was exposed to that same person did test positive for COVID-19.

For now, the mayor said she will continue to stay home and work.

