Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker re-elected to third term
FORT WORTH, Texas - Mattie Parker has been elected to a third term as the mayor of Fort Worth.
In unofficial results, Parker received 67 percent of the vote.
Parker defeated seven other candidates.
Mattie Parker
Parker was first elected to be the mayor of Fort Worth in 2021, becoming the first millennial and youngest mayor of a major American city.
Prior to running for office, Parker, a licensed attorney, served as chief of staff for Mayor Betsy Price and Fort Worth City Council.
In her time as mayor, Parker has pushed for improvement for Fort Worth ISD schools, an increase in police and fire and created an initiative to invest in parks and greenspaces in the city.
She has also advocated for an increase in film incentives for Fort Worth.
Parker is the 45th mayor in Fort Worth’s history.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Tarrant County election results and past FOX 4 coverage.