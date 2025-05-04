Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker re-elected to third term

article

The Brief Mattie Parker has been re-elected as mayor of Fort Worth It will be Parker’s third term as mayor. She is the 45th mayor in Fort Worth’s history.



Mattie Parker has been elected to a third term as the mayor of Fort Worth.

In unofficial results, Parker received 67 percent of the vote.

Parker defeated seven other candidates.

Mattie Parker

Parker was first elected to be the mayor of Fort Worth in 2021 , becoming the first millennial and youngest mayor of a major American city.

Prior to running for office, Parker, a licensed attorney, served as chief of staff for Mayor Betsy Price and Fort Worth City Council.

In her time as mayor, Parker has pushed for improvement for Fort Worth ISD schools , an increase in police and fire and created an initiative to invest in parks and greenspaces in the city.

She has also advocated for an increase in film incentives for Fort Worth .

Parker is the 45th mayor in Fort Worth’s history.