Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price donates plasma with COVID-19 antibodies

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is using her experience with COVID-19 to help people who may also contract the virus.

The mayor donated plasma at Carter Bloodcare's Rosedale Donor Center on Friday.

Since Price has recovered from COVID-19, her plasma now contains antibodies that fight against the virus and could be used to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover more quickly.

Price says while vaccines are on the way, it's still important to be safe until they're available.

"I think with this vaccine coming that we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but the message for people is wear your mask, wash your hands, be social distanced when your able and let’s get this virus kicked out of there and give us a few months to get this vaccine to everybody," Price said.

Price says despite already contracting the virus, she still plans to take a COVID-19 vaccine when it's available to the general public.

