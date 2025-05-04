Fort Worth massage parlor shut down after concerns of human trafficking, illicit sexual services

article

A massage parlor in Fort Worth has been shut down due to illegal activity, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Rejuvenation Spa in Fort Worth Shut Down

The Investigation:

According to investigators, Rejuvenation Spa, located in the 6100 block of Bryant Irvin Rd., was shut down after they uncovered "clear evidence of illegal activity."

They said they found employees working without the proper licensing, evidence of illegal services being offered to customers, and suggestive online advertising of illicit services.

Police said victims were provided access to various resources and assistance.

The investigation was led by the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) Vice Unit and by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

Both organizations have been coordinating inspections of massage parlors throughout the city in response to increasing public concerns about illegal activities, including human trafficking and illicit sexual services.

These efforts are part of a broader initiative spurred by a recent change in state law that now grants TDLR the authority to mandate the closure of businesses where such activities are found.

The investigation into the operation is ongoing, and the business has been closed in accordance with state regulations.

This is the fourth spa closure following a joint inspection by TDLR and FWPD Vice unit in 2025.